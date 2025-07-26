通貨 / URI
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
942.83 USD 12.79 (1.38%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
URIの今日の為替レートは、1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり937.31の安値と956.08の高値で取引されました。
United Rentals Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
URI News
- BNPパリバ ExaneがUnited Rentalsの格付けを「中立」に引き上げ
- BNP Paribas Exane upgrades United Rentals stock rating to Neutral
- Up Over 35% in 2025: This "Boring" Stock Is Offering Exciting Returns for Investors
- Herc Holdings: Pain After Winning The H&E Equipment Bidding Race (NYSE:HRI)
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 961.81 USD
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, BWA, BAC, LECO and URI
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- Top Stocks at 52-Week Highs: They Aren't What You Think
- United Rentals Enhances Digital Platform With AI & AR Features
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- United Rentals: Strong End Market Outlook, Margins Could Drive Further Upside
- United Rentals (URI) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 934.58 USD
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $935 from $725 at Argus
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $903.76
- Here's What to Know Ahead of Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Release
- S&P 500: Don't Panic, But Don't Get Complacent (SPX)
- United Rentals launches enhanced confined space safety training
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $897.24
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $885 by Bernstein SocGen
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $960 from $865 at KeyBanc
- United Rentals Stock: Overvalued Even With A Tax Law Windfall (NYSE:URI)
1日のレンジ
937.31 956.08
1年のレンジ
525.91 980.53
- 以前の終値
- 930.04
- 始値
- 942.32
- 買値
- 942.83
- 買値
- 943.13
- 安値
- 937.31
- 高値
- 956.08
- 出来高
- 1.197 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 53.56%
- 1年の変化
- 16.44%
