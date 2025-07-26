クォートセクション
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock

942.83 USD 12.79 (1.38%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

URIの今日の為替レートは、1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり937.31の安値と956.08の高値で取引されました。

United Rentals Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
937.31 956.08
1年のレンジ
525.91 980.53
以前の終値
930.04
始値
942.32
買値
942.83
買値
943.13
安値
937.31
高値
956.08
出来高
1.197 K
1日の変化
1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
0.30%
6ヶ月の変化
53.56%
1年の変化
16.44%
