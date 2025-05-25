FiyatlarBölümler
UFPI: UFP Industries Inc

95.32 USD 2.88 (2.93%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

UFPI fiyatı bugün -2.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 95.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 97.89 aralığında işlem gördü.

UFP Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
95.14 97.89
Yıllık aralık
93.00 141.33
Önceki kapanış
98.20
Açılış
97.89
Satış
95.32
Alış
95.62
Düşük
95.14
Yüksek
97.89
Hacim
1.624 K
Günlük değişim
-2.93%
Aylık değişim
-4.51%
6 aylık değişim
-10.13%
Yıllık değişim
-27.24%
