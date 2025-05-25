Valute / UFPI
UFPI: UFP Industries Inc
95.32 USD 2.88 (2.93%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UFPI ha avuto una variazione del -2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.14 e ad un massimo di 97.89.
Segui le dinamiche di UFP Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
95.14 97.89
Intervallo Annuale
93.00 141.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 98.20
- Apertura
- 97.89
- Bid
- 95.32
- Ask
- 95.62
- Minimo
- 95.14
- Massimo
- 97.89
- Volume
- 1.624 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.24%
20 settembre, sabato