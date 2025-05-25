QuotazioniSezioni
UFPI: UFP Industries Inc

95.32 USD 2.88 (2.93%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UFPI ha avuto una variazione del -2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.14 e ad un massimo di 97.89.

Segui le dinamiche di UFP Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.14 97.89
Intervallo Annuale
93.00 141.33
Chiusura Precedente
98.20
Apertura
97.89
Bid
95.32
Ask
95.62
Minimo
95.14
Massimo
97.89
Volume
1.624 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.93%
Variazione Mensile
-4.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.13%
Variazione Annuale
-27.24%
