UFPI: UFP Industries Inc
98.07 USD 0.95 (0.98%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UFPI para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 97.01 e o mais alto foi 99.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas UFP Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
97.01 99.09
Faixa anual
93.00 141.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 97.12
- Open
- 97.49
- Bid
- 98.07
- Ask
- 98.37
- Low
- 97.01
- High
- 99.09
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.53%
- Mudança anual
- -25.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh