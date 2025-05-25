通貨 / UFPI
UFPI: UFP Industries Inc
98.20 USD 1.08 (1.11%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UFPIの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり97.01の安値と99.09の高値で取引されました。
UFP Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
97.01 99.09
1年のレンジ
93.00 141.33
- 以前の終値
- 97.12
- 始値
- 97.49
- 買値
- 98.20
- 買値
- 98.50
- 安値
- 97.01
- 高値
- 99.09
- 出来高
- 873
- 1日の変化
- 1.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.41%
- 1年の変化
- -25.04%
