UFPI: UFP Industries Inc

98.20 USD 1.08 (1.11%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UFPIの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり97.01の安値と99.09の高値で取引されました。

UFP Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
97.01 99.09
1年のレンジ
93.00 141.33
以前の終値
97.12
始値
97.49
買値
98.20
買値
98.50
安値
97.01
高値
99.09
出来高
873
1日の変化
1.11%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.62%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.41%
1年の変化
-25.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K