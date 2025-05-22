Currencies / UFPI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UFPI: UFP Industries Inc
97.95 USD 1.34 (1.35%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UFPI exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.85 and at a high of 99.78.
Follow UFP Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UFPI News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Boise Cascade (BCC) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Is UFP Industries (UFPI) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Lumber prices are tumbling. Here’s what that means for the housing market now.
- Edge expands distribution partnership with ABMDA across US and Canada
- UFP Industries: Normalization Continues But Might End Soon (NASDAQ:UFPI)
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UFP Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:UFPI)
- Universal Forest Products stock price target held at $110 by DA Davidson
- UFP Industries (UFPI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UFP Industries misses Q2 estimates amid soft market conditions
- Ufp Industries earnings missed by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Loop Capital initiates Universal Forest Products stock with Hold rating
- Universal Forest stock hits 52-week low at $93.00
- Universal Forest stock hits 52-week low at $94.65
- UFP Factory Built acquires Idaho facility to expand western operations
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- UFPI stock touches 52-week low at $95.76 amid market shifts
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- DA Davidson holds Universal Forest stock at Neutral, $110 target
Daily Range
97.85 99.78
Year Range
93.00 141.33
- Previous Close
- 99.29
- Open
- 99.10
- Bid
- 97.95
- Ask
- 98.25
- Low
- 97.85
- High
- 99.78
- Volume
- 229
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- -1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.65%
- Year Change
- -25.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%