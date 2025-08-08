Dövizler / TXRH
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc
158.24 USD 1.54 (0.96%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TXRH fiyatı bugün -0.96% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 157.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 160.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
Texas Roadhouse Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TXRH haberleri
- Better Growth Stock to Buy Now: Chipotle or Texas Roadhouse?
- My Magnificent Seven Of Dividend Growth (2022–2025)
- Texas Roadhouse: Valuation Makes Sense, But Wait Until Bearish Signals Weaken
- Darden Restaurants: Inflation Puts The Stock To The Test (Earnings Preview) (NYSE:DRI)
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Why Texas Roadhouse Stock Slipped Today
- Evercore upgrades Brinker on remodel, unit growth potential
- Why The Brinker International Rally May Not Be Over (NYSE:EAT)
- BROS Up 23% in a Month, Valuation Stretched: How to Play the Stock?
- Dine Brands: Pipeline Regrowth Possible With Early Stabilization And Dual-Branded Approach
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Marzetti stock price target maintained at $193 by DA Davidson
- Marzetti shares fall as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- The Chili’s Economy Is Here: What’s Behind the Casual-Dining Boom
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse stock, trims EPS estimate
- Piper Sandler lifts Chipotle rating as it sees scope for recovery
- Texas Roadhouse stock holds steady despite beef inflation, Benchmark says
- What To Do With These Seven Stocks After They Plunged (NYSEARCA:IVV)
- Company News for Aug 11, 2025
- Texas Roadhouse: Coming Back Down To Earth (NASDAQ:TXRH)
- First Watch Restaurant: Brunch Boom, Earnings On The Side (NASDAQ:FWRG)
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse stock amid mixed results
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
Günlük aralık
157.47 160.80
Yıllık aralık
148.73 206.04
- Önceki kapanış
- 159.78
- Açılış
- 160.71
- Satış
- 158.24
- Alış
- 158.54
- Düşük
- 157.47
- Yüksek
- 160.80
- Hacim
- 3.983 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.96%
- Aylık değişim
- -7.28%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -5.10%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.46%
21 Eylül, Pazar