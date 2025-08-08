FiyatlarBölümler
TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc

158.24 USD 1.54 (0.96%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TXRH fiyatı bugün -0.96% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 157.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 160.80 aralığında işlem gördü.

Texas Roadhouse Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
157.47 160.80
Yıllık aralık
148.73 206.04
Önceki kapanış
159.78
Açılış
160.71
Satış
158.24
Alış
158.54
Düşük
157.47
Yüksek
160.80
Hacim
3.983 K
Günlük değişim
-0.96%
Aylık değişim
-7.28%
6 aylık değişim
-5.10%
Yıllık değişim
-10.46%
