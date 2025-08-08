クォートセクション
通貨 / TXRH
TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc

159.78 USD 4.52 (2.75%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TXRHの今日の為替レートは、-2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり158.35の安値と163.50の高値で取引されました。

Texas Roadhouse Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
158.35 163.50
1年のレンジ
148.73 206.04
以前の終値
164.30
始値
163.50
買値
159.78
買値
160.08
安値
158.35
高値
163.50
出来高
4.454 K
1日の変化
-2.75%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.38%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.18%
1年の変化
-9.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K