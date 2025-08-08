通貨 / TXRH
TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc
159.78 USD 4.52 (2.75%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TXRHの今日の為替レートは、-2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり158.35の安値と163.50の高値で取引されました。
Texas Roadhouse Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
158.35 163.50
1年のレンジ
148.73 206.04
- 以前の終値
- 164.30
- 始値
- 163.50
- 買値
- 159.78
- 買値
- 160.08
- 安値
- 158.35
- 高値
- 163.50
- 出来高
- 4.454 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.18%
- 1年の変化
- -9.59%
