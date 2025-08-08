QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TXRH
Tornare a Azioni

TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc

158.24 USD 1.54 (0.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TXRH ha avuto una variazione del -0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 157.47 e ad un massimo di 160.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Texas Roadhouse Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TXRH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
157.47 160.80
Intervallo Annuale
148.73 206.04
Chiusura Precedente
159.78
Apertura
160.71
Bid
158.24
Ask
158.54
Minimo
157.47
Massimo
160.80
Volume
3.983 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.96%
Variazione Mensile
-7.28%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.10%
Variazione Annuale
-10.46%
20 settembre, sabato