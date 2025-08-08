Valute / TXRH
TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc
158.24 USD 1.54 (0.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TXRH ha avuto una variazione del -0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 157.47 e ad un massimo di 160.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Texas Roadhouse Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
157.47 160.80
Intervallo Annuale
148.73 206.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 159.78
- Apertura
- 160.71
- Bid
- 158.24
- Ask
- 158.54
- Minimo
- 157.47
- Massimo
- 160.80
- Volume
- 3.983 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.46%
20 settembre, sabato