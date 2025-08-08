Divisas / TXRH
TXRH: Texas Roadhouse Inc
164.30 USD 1.31 (0.79%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TXRH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.79%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 163.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 166.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Texas Roadhouse Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
163.65 166.58
Rango anual
148.73 206.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 165.61
- Open
- 165.65
- Bid
- 164.30
- Ask
- 164.60
- Low
- 163.65
- High
- 166.58
- Volumen
- 3.034 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.79%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.47%
- Cambio anual
- -7.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B