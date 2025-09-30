- Genel bakış
TRON: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A
TRON fiyatı bugün -4.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.28 aralığında işlem gördü.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is TRON stock price today?
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A stock is priced at 2.08 today. It trades within -4.15%, yesterday's close was 2.17, and trading volume reached 1938. The live price chart of TRON shows these updates.
Does Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A stock pay dividends?
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A is currently valued at 2.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -81.75% and USD. View the chart live to track TRON movements.
How to buy TRON stock?
You can buy Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A shares at the current price of 2.08. Orders are usually placed near 2.08 or 2.38, while 1938 and -5.02% show market activity. Follow TRON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRON stock?
Investing in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A involves considering the yearly range 2.05 - 12.80 and current price 2.08. Many compare -51.40% and -81.75% before placing orders at 2.08 or 2.38. Explore the TRON price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tron Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tron Inc. in the past year was 12.80. Within 2.05 - 12.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Tron Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tron Inc. (TRON) over the year was 2.05. Comparing it with the current 2.08 and 2.05 - 12.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRON stock split?
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.17, and -81.75% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.17
- Açılış
- 2.19
- Satış
- 2.08
- Alış
- 2.38
- Düşük
- 2.05
- Yüksek
- 2.28
- Hacim
- 1.938 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.15%
- Aylık değişim
- -51.40%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -81.75%
- Yıllık değişim
- -81.75%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4