TRON: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A
TRON 환율이 오늘 -4.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.05이고 고가는 2.28이었습니다.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is TRON stock price today?
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A stock is priced at 2.08 today. It trades within -4.15%, yesterday's close was 2.17, and trading volume reached 1938. The live price chart of TRON shows these updates.
Does Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A stock pay dividends?
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A is currently valued at 2.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -81.75% and USD. View the chart live to track TRON movements.
How to buy TRON stock?
You can buy Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A shares at the current price of 2.08. Orders are usually placed near 2.08 or 2.38, while 1938 and -5.02% show market activity. Follow TRON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRON stock?
Investing in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A involves considering the yearly range 2.05 - 12.80 and current price 2.08. Many compare -51.40% and -81.75% before placing orders at 2.08 or 2.38. Explore the TRON price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tron Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tron Inc. in the past year was 12.80. Within 2.05 - 12.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Tron Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tron Inc. (TRON) over the year was 2.05. Comparing it with the current 2.08 and 2.05 - 12.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRON stock split?
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.17, and -81.75% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 2.17
- 시가
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.08
- Ask
- 2.38
- 저가
- 2.05
- 고가
- 2.28
- 볼륨
- 1.938 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.15%
- 월 변동
- -51.40%
- 6개월 변동
- -81.75%
- 년간 변동율
- -81.75%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4