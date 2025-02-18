FiyatlarBölümler
TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc

34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TPH fiyatı bugün -2.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.11 aralığında işlem gördü.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
34.06 35.11
Yıllık aralık
27.90 46.90
Önceki kapanış
35.10
Açılış
34.86
Satış
34.15
Alış
34.45
Düşük
34.06
Yüksek
35.11
Hacim
2.209 K
Günlük değişim
-2.71%
Aylık değişim
-1.87%
6 aylık değişim
6.89%
Yıllık değişim
-24.78%
21 Eylül, Pazar