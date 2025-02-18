Dövizler / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TPH fiyatı bugün -2.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.11 aralığında işlem gördü.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
TPH haberleri
Günlük aralık
34.06 35.11
Yıllık aralık
27.90 46.90
21 Eylül, Pazar