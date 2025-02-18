Währungen / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
35.10 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TPH hat sich für heute um 0.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tri Pointe Homes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TPH News
- S&P Global revises Tri Pointe Homes outlook to positive on strong metrics
- Tri Pointe Homes names Robert Norton as Coastal Carolinas division president
- TRI Pointe Homes stock rating downgraded by Wolfe Research on weak orders
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Tri Pointe Homes Q2: A Compelling Homebuilder Despite This Plunge (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes Beats Q2 Estimates
- Tri Pointe (TPH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- TRI Pointe Homes Q2 2025 slides: deliveries and revenue down 22% amid market slowdown
- Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TRI Pointe Homes earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Tri Pointe Homes reports Q2 profit decline, repurchases $100 million stock
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- M/I Homes: There's Opportunity In Uncertainty (NYSE:MHO)
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- 5 Undervalued Small Caps Showing Signs Of Breaking Out - Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
- Tri Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening, Sales Underway at The Knolls at Mountain House
- 5 Stock Picks For April From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- Tri Pointe Homes: Things Get Tougher From Here (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
34.77 35.34
Jahresspanne
27.90 46.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 34.94
- Eröffnung
- 34.91
- Bid
- 35.10
- Ask
- 35.40
- Tief
- 34.77
- Hoch
- 35.34
- Volumen
- 788
- Tagesänderung
- 0.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.86%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.86%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K