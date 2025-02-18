KurseKategorien
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc

35.10 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TPH hat sich für heute um 0.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Tri Pointe Homes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
34.77 35.34
Jahresspanne
27.90 46.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
34.94
Eröffnung
34.91
Bid
35.10
Ask
35.40
Tief
34.77
Hoch
35.34
Volumen
788
Tagesänderung
0.46%
Monatsänderung
0.86%
6-Monatsänderung
9.86%
Jahresänderung
-22.69%
