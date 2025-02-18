Valute / TPH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPH ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.06 e ad un massimo di 35.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPH News
- Tri Pointe Homes aumenta la linea di credito a termine a 450 milioni di dollari e prolunga la scadenza
- Tri Pointe Homes increases term loan facility to $450 million and extends maturity
- S&P Global revises Tri Pointe Homes outlook to positive on strong metrics
- Tri Pointe Homes names Robert Norton as Coastal Carolinas division president
- TRI Pointe Homes stock rating downgraded by Wolfe Research on weak orders
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Tri Pointe Homes Q2: A Compelling Homebuilder Despite This Plunge (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes Beats Q2 Estimates
- Tri Pointe (TPH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- TRI Pointe Homes Q2 2025 slides: deliveries and revenue down 22% amid market slowdown
- Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TRI Pointe Homes earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Tri Pointe Homes reports Q2 profit decline, repurchases $100 million stock
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- M/I Homes: There's Opportunity In Uncertainty (NYSE:MHO)
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- 5 Undervalued Small Caps Showing Signs Of Breaking Out - Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
- Tri Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening, Sales Underway at The Knolls at Mountain House
- 5 Stock Picks For April From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- Tri Pointe Homes: Things Get Tougher From Here (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TPH)
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.06 35.11
Intervallo Annuale
27.90 46.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.10
- Apertura
- 34.86
- Bid
- 34.15
- Ask
- 34.45
- Minimo
- 34.06
- Massimo
- 35.11
- Volume
- 2.209 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.78%
20 settembre, sabato