TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc

34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TPH ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.06 e ad un massimo di 35.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

TPH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.06 35.11
Intervallo Annuale
27.90 46.90
Chiusura Precedente
35.10
Apertura
34.86
Bid
34.15
Ask
34.45
Minimo
34.06
Massimo
35.11
Volume
2.209 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.71%
Variazione Mensile
-1.87%
Variazione Semestrale
6.89%
Variazione Annuale
-24.78%
20 settembre, sabato