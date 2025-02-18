通貨 / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
35.10 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TPHの今日の為替レートは、0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.77の安値と35.34の高値で取引されました。
Tri Pointe Homes Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
34.77 35.34
1年のレンジ
27.90 46.90
- 以前の終値
- 34.94
- 始値
- 34.91
- 買値
- 35.10
- 買値
- 35.40
- 安値
- 34.77
- 高値
- 35.34
- 出来高
- 788
- 1日の変化
- 0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.86%
- 1年の変化
- -22.69%
