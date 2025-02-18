Divisas / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
34.94 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TPH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tri Pointe Homes Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
34.53 36.38
Rango anual
27.90 46.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 34.90
- Open
- 35.21
- Bid
- 34.94
- Ask
- 35.24
- Low
- 34.53
- High
- 36.38
- Volumen
- 1.082 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.36%
- Cambio anual
- -23.04%
