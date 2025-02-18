Currencies / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
34.92 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPH exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.48 and at a high of 35.18.
Follow Tri Pointe Homes Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TPH News
- S&P Global revises Tri Pointe Homes outlook to positive on strong metrics
- Tri Pointe Homes names Robert Norton as Coastal Carolinas division president
- TRI Pointe Homes stock rating downgraded by Wolfe Research on weak orders
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Tri Pointe Homes Q2: A Compelling Homebuilder Despite This Plunge (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes Beats Q2 Estimates
- Tri Pointe (TPH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- TRI Pointe Homes Q2 2025 slides: deliveries and revenue down 22% amid market slowdown
- Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TRI Pointe Homes earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Tri Pointe Homes reports Q2 profit decline, repurchases $100 million stock
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- M/I Homes: There's Opportunity In Uncertainty (NYSE:MHO)
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- 5 Undervalued Small Caps Showing Signs Of Breaking Out - Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
- Tri Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening, Sales Underway at The Knolls at Mountain House
- 5 Stock Picks For April From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- Tri Pointe Homes: Things Get Tougher From Here (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
34.48 35.18
Year Range
27.90 46.90
- Previous Close
- 35.08
- Open
- 35.07
- Bid
- 34.92
- Ask
- 35.22
- Low
- 34.48
- High
- 35.18
- Volume
- 550
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.30%
- Year Change
- -23.08%
