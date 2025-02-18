Devises / TPH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TPH a changé de -2.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.06 et à un maximum de 35.11.
Suivez la dynamique Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPH Nouvelles
- Tri Pointe Homes augmente sa facilité de prêt à terme à 450 millions de dollars et prolonge l’échéance
- Tri Pointe Homes increases term loan facility to $450 million and extends maturity
- S&P Global revises Tri Pointe Homes outlook to positive on strong metrics
- Tri Pointe Homes names Robert Norton as Coastal Carolinas division president
- TRI Pointe Homes stock rating downgraded by Wolfe Research on weak orders
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Tri Pointe Homes Q2: A Compelling Homebuilder Despite This Plunge (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes Beats Q2 Estimates
- Tri Pointe (TPH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- TRI Pointe Homes Q2 2025 slides: deliveries and revenue down 22% amid market slowdown
- Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TRI Pointe Homes earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Tri Pointe Homes reports Q2 profit decline, repurchases $100 million stock
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- M/I Homes: There's Opportunity In Uncertainty (NYSE:MHO)
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- 5 Undervalued Small Caps Showing Signs Of Breaking Out - Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
- Tri Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening, Sales Underway at The Knolls at Mountain House
- 5 Stock Picks For April From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- Tri Pointe Homes: Things Get Tougher From Here (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TPH)
Range quotidien
34.06 35.11
Range Annuel
27.90 46.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.10
- Ouverture
- 34.86
- Bid
- 34.15
- Ask
- 34.45
- Plus Bas
- 34.06
- Plus Haut
- 35.11
- Volume
- 2.209 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.71%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.87%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.89%
- Changement Annuel
- -24.78%
20 septembre, samedi