시세섹션
통화 / TPH
주식로 돌아가기

TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc

34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TPH 환율이 오늘 -2.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.06이고 고가는 35.11이었습니다.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TPH News

일일 변동 비율
34.06 35.11
년간 변동
27.90 46.90
이전 종가
35.10
시가
34.86
Bid
34.15
Ask
34.45
저가
34.06
고가
35.11
볼륨
2.209 K
일일 변동
-2.71%
월 변동
-1.87%
6개월 변동
6.89%
년간 변동율
-24.78%
20 9월, 토요일