통화 / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
34.15 USD 0.95 (2.71%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TPH 환율이 오늘 -2.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.06이고 고가는 35.11이었습니다.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
34.06 35.11
년간 변동
27.90 46.90
- 이전 종가
- 35.10
- 시가
- 34.86
- Bid
- 34.15
- Ask
- 34.45
- 저가
- 34.06
- 고가
- 35.11
- 볼륨
- 2.209 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.71%
- 월 변동
- -1.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.89%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.78%
20 9월, 토요일