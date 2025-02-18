货币 / TPH
TPH: Tri Pointe Homes Inc
35.29 USD 0.39 (1.12%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TPH汇率已更改1.12%。当日，交易品种以低点35.04和高点35.55进行交易。
关注Tri Pointe Homes Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TPH新闻
- S&P Global revises Tri Pointe Homes outlook to positive on strong metrics
- Tri Pointe Homes names Robert Norton as Coastal Carolinas division president
- TRI Pointe Homes stock rating downgraded by Wolfe Research on weak orders
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- Tri Pointe Homes Q2: A Compelling Homebuilder Despite This Plunge (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes Beats Q2 Estimates
- Tri Pointe (TPH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- TRI Pointe Homes Q2 2025 slides: deliveries and revenue down 22% amid market slowdown
- Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TRI Pointe Homes earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Tri Pointe Homes reports Q2 profit decline, repurchases $100 million stock
- Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- M/I Homes: There's Opportunity In Uncertainty (NYSE:MHO)
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- 5 Undervalued Small Caps Showing Signs Of Breaking Out - Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
- Tri Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening, Sales Underway at The Knolls at Mountain House
- 5 Stock Picks For April From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
- Tri Pointe Homes: Things Get Tougher From Here (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TPH)
- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
35.04 35.55
年范围
27.90 46.90
前一天收盘价
34.90
开盘价
35.21
卖价
35.29
买价
35.59
最低价
35.04
最高价
35.55
交易量
279
日变化
1.12%
月变化
1.41%
6个月变化
10.45%
年变化
-22.27%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
实际值
-
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
实际值
-
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
实际值
-
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
实际值
-
预测值
前值