Dövizler / THR
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc
27.45 USD 0.37 (1.37%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
THR fiyatı bugün 1.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.79 aralığında işlem gördü.
Thermon Group Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THR haberleri
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Thermon Group stock rating reiterated as Perform by Kansas City Capital
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q1 2025 misses forecast, shares fall
- Thermon Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue dips 5.4% amid tariff challenges, backlog surges 27%
- Thermon earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Thermon (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Group (THR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watts Water (WTS) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thermon launches liquid load banks for data center testing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Watts Water, Technologies Sensata Technologies and Thermon Group
- 3 Instruments Stocks Set to Benefit From Industrial Automation
- Do Options Traders Know Something About THR Stock We Don't?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Thermon: Cheap, But Not Impressive (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon promotes Thomas Cerovski to COO effective immediately
- Thermon's Backlog Rises on LNG Growth
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Q4 2025 slides: Organic growth returns as diversification strategy pays off
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast
Günlük aralık
26.97 27.79
Yıllık aralık
23.05 33.24
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.08
- Açılış
- 27.67
- Satış
- 27.45
- Alış
- 27.75
- Düşük
- 26.97
- Yüksek
- 27.79
- Hacim
- 690
- Günlük değişim
- 1.37%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.86%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.15%
- Yıllık değişim
- -7.82%
21 Eylül, Pazar