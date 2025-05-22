FiyatlarBölümler
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc

27.45 USD 0.37 (1.37%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

THR fiyatı bugün 1.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.79 aralığında işlem gördü.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
26.97 27.79
Yıllık aralık
23.05 33.24
Önceki kapanış
27.08
Açılış
27.67
Satış
27.45
Alış
27.75
Düşük
26.97
Yüksek
27.79
Hacim
690
Günlük değişim
1.37%
Aylık değişim
5.86%
6 aylık değişim
-1.15%
Yıllık değişim
-7.82%
