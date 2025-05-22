Currencies / THR
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc
26.31 USD 0.62 (2.41%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
THR exchange rate has changed by 2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.29 and at a high of 26.42.
Follow Thermon Group Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
THR News
Daily Range
25.29 26.42
Year Range
23.05 33.24
- Previous Close
- 25.69
- Open
- 25.65
- Bid
- 26.31
- Ask
- 26.61
- Low
- 25.29
- High
- 26.42
- Volume
- 492
- Daily Change
- 2.41%
- Month Change
- 1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.26%
- Year Change
- -11.65%
