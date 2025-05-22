Divisas / THR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc
26.43 USD 0.12 (0.46%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de THR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Thermon Group Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THR News
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Thermon Group stock rating reiterated as Perform by Kansas City Capital
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q1 2025 misses forecast, shares fall
- Thermon Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue dips 5.4% amid tariff challenges, backlog surges 27%
- Thermon earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Thermon (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Group (THR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watts Water (WTS) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thermon launches liquid load banks for data center testing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Watts Water, Technologies Sensata Technologies and Thermon Group
- 3 Instruments Stocks Set to Benefit From Industrial Automation
- Do Options Traders Know Something About THR Stock We Don't?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Thermon: Cheap, But Not Impressive (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon promotes Thomas Cerovski to COO effective immediately
- Thermon's Backlog Rises on LNG Growth
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Q4 2025 slides: Organic growth returns as diversification strategy pays off
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast
Rango diario
26.21 27.13
Rango anual
23.05 33.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.31
- Open
- 26.58
- Bid
- 26.43
- Ask
- 26.73
- Low
- 26.21
- High
- 27.13
- Volumen
- 586
- Cambio diario
- 0.46%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.93%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.83%
- Cambio anual
- -11.25%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B