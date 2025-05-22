Moedas / THR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc
27.00 USD 0.57 (2.16%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do THR para hoje mudou para 2.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.48 e o mais alto foi 27.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Thermon Group Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THR Notícias
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Thermon Group stock rating reiterated as Perform by Kansas City Capital
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q1 2025 misses forecast, shares fall
- Thermon Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue dips 5.4% amid tariff challenges, backlog surges 27%
- Thermon earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Thermon (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Group (THR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watts Water (WTS) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thermon launches liquid load banks for data center testing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Watts Water, Technologies Sensata Technologies and Thermon Group
- 3 Instruments Stocks Set to Benefit From Industrial Automation
- Do Options Traders Know Something About THR Stock We Don't?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Thermon: Cheap, But Not Impressive (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon promotes Thomas Cerovski to COO effective immediately
- Thermon's Backlog Rises on LNG Growth
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Q4 2025 slides: Organic growth returns as diversification strategy pays off
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast
Faixa diária
26.48 27.06
Faixa anual
23.05 33.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.43
- Open
- 26.57
- Bid
- 27.00
- Ask
- 27.30
- Low
- 26.48
- High
- 27.06
- Volume
- 203
- Mudança diária
- 2.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.77%
- Mudança anual
- -9.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh