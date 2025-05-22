통화 / THR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc
27.45 USD 0.37 (1.37%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
THR 환율이 오늘 1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.97이고 고가는 27.79이었습니다.
Thermon Group Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THR News
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Thermon Group stock rating reiterated as Perform by Kansas City Capital
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q1 2025 misses forecast, shares fall
- Thermon Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue dips 5.4% amid tariff challenges, backlog surges 27%
- Thermon earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Thermon (THR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Group (THR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watts Water (WTS) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Thermon launches liquid load banks for data center testing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Watts Water, Technologies Sensata Technologies and Thermon Group
- 3 Instruments Stocks Set to Benefit From Industrial Automation
- Do Options Traders Know Something About THR Stock We Don't?
- This fund manager picked four industrial winners a year ago. Here are his latest picks.
- Thermon: Cheap, But Not Impressive (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon promotes Thomas Cerovski to COO effective immediately
- Thermon's Backlog Rises on LNG Growth
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Thermon Q4 2025 slides: Organic growth returns as diversification strategy pays off
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:THR)
- Thermon earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Thermon Group Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast
일일 변동 비율
26.97 27.79
년간 변동
23.05 33.24
- 이전 종가
- 27.08
- 시가
- 27.67
- Bid
- 27.45
- Ask
- 27.75
- 저가
- 26.97
- 고가
- 27.79
- 볼륨
- 690
- 일일 변동
- 1.37%
- 월 변동
- 5.86%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.82%
20 9월, 토요일