Valute / THR
THR: Thermon Group Holdings Inc
27.45 USD 0.37 (1.37%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THR ha avuto una variazione del 1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.97 e ad un massimo di 27.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
THR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.97 27.79
Intervallo Annuale
23.05 33.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.08
- Apertura
- 27.67
- Bid
- 27.45
- Ask
- 27.75
- Minimo
- 26.97
- Massimo
- 27.79
- Volume
- 690
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.82%
20 settembre, sabato