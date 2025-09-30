- Genel bakış
T-PA: AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter
T-PA fiyatı bugün -0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is T-PA stock price today?
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter stock is priced at 21.14 today. It trades within -0.28%, yesterday's close was 21.20, and trading volume reached 82. The live price chart of T-PA shows these updates.
Does AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter stock pay dividends?
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter is currently valued at 21.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.12% and USD. View the chart live to track T-PA movements.
How to buy T-PA stock?
You can buy AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter shares at the current price of 21.14. Orders are usually placed near 21.14 or 21.44, while 82 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow T-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into T-PA stock?
Investing in AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter involves considering the yearly range 19.50 - 21.75 and current price 21.14. Many compare 3.12% and 5.12% before placing orders at 21.14 or 21.44. Explore the T-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are AT&T INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of AT&T INC. in the past year was 21.75. Within 19.50 - 21.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter performance using the live chart.
What are AT&T INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AT&T INC. (T-PA) over the year was 19.50. Comparing it with the current 21.14 and 19.50 - 21.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch T-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did T-PA stock split?
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.20, and 5.12% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.20
- Açılış
- 21.25
- Satış
- 21.14
- Alış
- 21.44
- Düşük
- 21.12
- Yüksek
- 21.25
- Hacim
- 82
- Günlük değişim
- -0.28%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.12%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.12%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4