T-PA: AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter
T-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.12이고 고가는 21.25이었습니다.
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is T-PA stock price today?
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter stock is priced at 21.14 today. It trades within -0.28%, yesterday's close was 21.20, and trading volume reached 82. The live price chart of T-PA shows these updates.
Does AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter stock pay dividends?
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter is currently valued at 21.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.12% and USD. View the chart live to track T-PA movements.
How to buy T-PA stock?
You can buy AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter shares at the current price of 21.14. Orders are usually placed near 21.14 or 21.44, while 82 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow T-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into T-PA stock?
Investing in AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter involves considering the yearly range 19.50 - 21.75 and current price 21.14. Many compare 3.12% and 5.12% before placing orders at 21.14 or 21.44. Explore the T-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are AT&T INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of AT&T INC. in the past year was 21.75. Within 19.50 - 21.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter performance using the live chart.
What are AT&T INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AT&T INC. (T-PA) over the year was 19.50. Comparing it with the current 21.14 and 19.50 - 21.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch T-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did T-PA stock split?
AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.20, and 5.12% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.20
- 시가
- 21.25
- Bid
- 21.14
- Ask
- 21.44
- 저가
- 21.12
- 고가
- 21.25
- 볼륨
- 82
- 일일 변동
- -0.28%
- 월 변동
- 3.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.12%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4