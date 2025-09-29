QuotesSections
T-PA: AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter

21.17 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

T-PA exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.12 and at a high of 21.25.

Follow AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is T-PA stock price today?

AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter stock is priced at 21.17 today. It trades within -0.14%, yesterday's close was 21.20, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of T-PA shows these updates.

Does AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter stock pay dividends?

AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter is currently valued at 21.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.27% and USD. View the chart live to track T-PA movements.

How to buy T-PA stock?

You can buy AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter shares at the current price of 21.17. Orders are usually placed near 21.17 or 21.47, while 75 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow T-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into T-PA stock?

Investing in AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter involves considering the yearly range 19.50 - 21.75 and current price 21.17. Many compare 3.27% and 5.27% before placing orders at 21.17 or 21.47. Explore the T-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are AT&T INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of AT&T INC. in the past year was 21.75. Within 19.50 - 21.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter performance using the live chart.

What are AT&T INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AT&T INC. (T-PA) over the year was 19.50. Comparing it with the current 21.17 and 19.50 - 21.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch T-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did T-PA stock split?

AT&T Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inter has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.20, and 5.27% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.12 21.25
Year Range
19.50 21.75
Previous Close
21.20
Open
21.25
Bid
21.17
Ask
21.47
Low
21.12
High
21.25
Volume
75
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
3.27%
6 Months Change
5.27%
Year Change
5.27%
