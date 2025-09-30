- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
SYF-PB: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t
SYF-PB fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.50 aralığında işlem gördü.
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SYF-PB stock price today?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t stock is priced at 26.25 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 26.31, and trading volume reached 83. The live price chart of SYF-PB shows these updates.
Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t stock pay dividends?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t is currently valued at 26.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PB movements.
How to buy SYF-PB stock?
You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t shares at the current price of 26.25. Orders are usually placed near 26.25 or 26.55, while 83 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow SYF-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYF-PB stock?
Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t involves considering the yearly range 24.61 - 26.66 and current price 26.25. Many compare 2.10% and 4.79% before placing orders at 26.25 or 26.55. Explore the SYF-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 26.66. Within 24.61 - 26.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t performance using the live chart.
What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PB) over the year was 24.61. Comparing it with the current 26.25 and 24.61 - 26.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYF-PB stock split?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.31, and 4.79% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.31
- Açılış
- 26.34
- Satış
- 26.25
- Alış
- 26.55
- Düşük
- 26.24
- Yüksek
- 26.50
- Hacim
- 83
- Günlük değişim
- -0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.79%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.79%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4