SYF-PB: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t

26.25 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SYF-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.24이고 고가는 26.50이었습니다.

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SYF-PB stock price today?

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t stock is priced at 26.25 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 26.31, and trading volume reached 83. The live price chart of SYF-PB shows these updates.

Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t stock pay dividends?

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t is currently valued at 26.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PB movements.

How to buy SYF-PB stock?

You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t shares at the current price of 26.25. Orders are usually placed near 26.25 or 26.55, while 83 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow SYF-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SYF-PB stock?

Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t involves considering the yearly range 24.61 - 26.66 and current price 26.25. Many compare 2.10% and 4.79% before placing orders at 26.25 or 26.55. Explore the SYF-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?

The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 26.66. Within 24.61 - 26.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t performance using the live chart.

What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PB) over the year was 24.61. Comparing it with the current 26.25 and 24.61 - 26.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SYF-PB stock split?

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.31, and 4.79% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.24 26.50
년간 변동
24.61 26.66
이전 종가
26.31
시가
26.34
Bid
26.25
Ask
26.55
저가
26.24
고가
26.50
볼륨
83
일일 변동
-0.23%
월 변동
2.10%
6개월 변동
4.79%
년간 변동율
4.79%
