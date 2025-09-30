- 개요
SYF-PB: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t
SYF-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.24이고 고가는 26.50이었습니다.
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SYF-PB stock price today?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t stock is priced at 26.25 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 26.31, and trading volume reached 83. The live price chart of SYF-PB shows these updates.
Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t stock pay dividends?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t is currently valued at 26.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PB movements.
How to buy SYF-PB stock?
You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t shares at the current price of 26.25. Orders are usually placed near 26.25 or 26.55, while 83 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow SYF-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYF-PB stock?
Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t involves considering the yearly range 24.61 - 26.66 and current price 26.25. Many compare 2.10% and 4.79% before placing orders at 26.25 or 26.55. Explore the SYF-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 26.66. Within 24.61 - 26.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t performance using the live chart.
What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PB) over the year was 24.61. Comparing it with the current 26.25 and 24.61 - 26.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYF-PB stock split?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40t has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.31, and 4.79% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.31
- 시가
- 26.34
- Bid
- 26.25
- Ask
- 26.55
- 저가
- 26.24
- 고가
- 26.50
- 볼륨
- 83
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- 2.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.79%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4