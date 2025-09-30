- Genel bakış
SYF-PA: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40
SYF-PA fiyatı bugün 0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.37 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SYF-PA stock price today?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 0.78%, yesterday's close was 20.45, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of SYF-PA shows these updates.
Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock pay dividends?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PA movements.
How to buy SYF-PA stock?
You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 60 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow SYF-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYF-PA stock?
Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 involves considering the yearly range 17.25 - 20.80 and current price 20.61. Many compare 3.52% and 15.53% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the SYF-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 20.80. Within 17.25 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 performance using the live chart.
What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PA) over the year was 17.25. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 17.25 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYF-PA stock split?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.45, and 15.53% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.45
- Açılış
- 20.43
- Satış
- 20.61
- Alış
- 20.91
- Düşük
- 20.37
- Yüksek
- 20.64
- Hacim
- 60
- Günlük değişim
- 0.78%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 15.53%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.53%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4