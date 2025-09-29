- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SYF-PA: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40
SYF-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.37 and at a high of 20.64.
Follow Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SYF-PA stock price today?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock is priced at 20.60 today. It trades within 0.73%, yesterday's close was 20.45, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of SYF-PA shows these updates.
Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock pay dividends?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 is currently valued at 20.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.47% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PA movements.
How to buy SYF-PA stock?
You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 shares at the current price of 20.60. Orders are usually placed near 20.60 or 20.90, while 57 and 0.83% show market activity. Follow SYF-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYF-PA stock?
Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 involves considering the yearly range 17.25 - 20.80 and current price 20.60. Many compare 3.47% and 15.47% before placing orders at 20.60 or 20.90. Explore the SYF-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 20.80. Within 17.25 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 performance using the live chart.
What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PA) over the year was 17.25. Comparing it with the current 20.60 and 17.25 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYF-PA stock split?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.45, and 15.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.45
- Open
- 20.43
- Bid
- 20.60
- Ask
- 20.90
- Low
- 20.37
- High
- 20.64
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 3.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.47%
- Year Change
- 15.47%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev