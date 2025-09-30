- 개요
SYF-PA: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40
SYF-PA 환율이 오늘 0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.37이고 고가는 20.64이었습니다.
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SYF-PA stock price today?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 0.78%, yesterday's close was 20.45, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of SYF-PA shows these updates.
Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock pay dividends?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PA movements.
How to buy SYF-PA stock?
You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 60 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow SYF-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYF-PA stock?
Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 involves considering the yearly range 17.25 - 20.80 and current price 20.61. Many compare 3.52% and 15.53% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the SYF-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 20.80. Within 17.25 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 performance using the live chart.
What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PA) over the year was 17.25. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 17.25 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYF-PA stock split?
Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.45, and 15.53% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.45
- 시가
- 20.43
- Bid
- 20.61
- Ask
- 20.91
- 저가
- 20.37
- 고가
- 20.64
- 볼륨
- 60
- 일일 변동
- 0.78%
- 월 변동
- 3.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.53%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4