What is SYF-PA stock price today? Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 0.78%, yesterday's close was 20.45, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of SYF-PA shows these updates.

Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock pay dividends? Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PA movements.

How to buy SYF-PA stock? You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 60 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow SYF-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SYF-PA stock? Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 involves considering the yearly range 17.25 - 20.80 and current price 20.61. Many compare 3.52% and 15.53% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the SYF-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices? The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 20.80. Within 17.25 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 performance using the live chart.

What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PA) over the year was 17.25. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 17.25 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PA moves on the chart live for more details.