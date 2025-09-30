시세섹션
통화 / SYF-PA
주식로 돌아가기

SYF-PA: Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40

20.61 USD 0.16 (0.78%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SYF-PA 환율이 오늘 0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.37이고 고가는 20.64이었습니다.

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is SYF-PA stock price today?

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 0.78%, yesterday's close was 20.45, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of SYF-PA shows these updates.

Does Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 stock pay dividends?

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SYF-PA movements.

How to buy SYF-PA stock?

You can buy Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 60 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow SYF-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SYF-PA stock?

Investing in Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 involves considering the yearly range 17.25 - 20.80 and current price 20.61. Many compare 3.52% and 15.53% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the SYF-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Synchrony Financial stock highest prices?

The highest price of Synchrony Financial in the past year was 20.80. Within 17.25 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 performance using the live chart.

What are Synchrony Financial stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Synchrony Financial (SYF-PA) over the year was 17.25. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 17.25 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYF-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SYF-PA stock split?

Synchrony Financial Depositary Shares, each Representing a 1/40 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.45, and 15.53% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
20.37 20.64
년간 변동
17.25 20.80
이전 종가
20.45
시가
20.43
Bid
20.61
Ask
20.91
저가
20.37
고가
20.64
볼륨
60
일일 변동
0.78%
월 변동
3.52%
6개월 변동
15.53%
년간 변동율
15.53%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4