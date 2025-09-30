What is SUIG stock price today? SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock is priced at 4.04 today. It trades within 2.80%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 2663. The live price chart of SUIG shows these updates.

Does SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock pay dividends? SUI Group Holdings Ltd. is currently valued at 4.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.67% and USD. View the chart live to track SUIG movements.

How to buy SUIG stock? You can buy SUI Group Holdings Ltd. shares at the current price of 4.04. Orders are usually placed near 4.04 or 4.34, while 2663 and 1.76% show market activity. Follow SUIG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SUIG stock? Investing in SUI Group Holdings Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 3.68 - 7.25 and current price 4.04. Many compare -40.06% and -32.67% before placing orders at 4.04 or 4.34. Explore the SUIG price chart live with daily changes.

What are SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock highest prices? The highest price of SUI Group Holdings Ltd. in the past year was 7.25. Within 3.68 - 7.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track SUI Group Holdings Ltd. performance using the live chart.

What are SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of SUI Group Holdings Ltd. (SUIG) over the year was 3.68. Comparing it with the current 4.04 and 3.68 - 7.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUIG moves on the chart live for more details.