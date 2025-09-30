- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SUIG: SUI Group Holdings Ltd.
SUIG 환율이 오늘 2.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.91이고 고가는 4.15이었습니다.
SUI Group Holdings Ltd. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is SUIG stock price today?
SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock is priced at 4.04 today. It trades within 2.80%, yesterday's close was 3.93, and trading volume reached 2663. The live price chart of SUIG shows these updates.
Does SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock pay dividends?
SUI Group Holdings Ltd. is currently valued at 4.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.67% and USD. View the chart live to track SUIG movements.
How to buy SUIG stock?
You can buy SUI Group Holdings Ltd. shares at the current price of 4.04. Orders are usually placed near 4.04 or 4.34, while 2663 and 1.76% show market activity. Follow SUIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUIG stock?
Investing in SUI Group Holdings Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 3.68 - 7.25 and current price 4.04. Many compare -40.06% and -32.67% before placing orders at 4.04 or 4.34. Explore the SUIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SUI Group Holdings Ltd. in the past year was 7.25. Within 3.68 - 7.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track SUI Group Holdings Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are SUI Group Holdings Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SUI Group Holdings Ltd. (SUIG) over the year was 3.68. Comparing it with the current 4.04 and 3.68 - 7.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUIG stock split?
SUI Group Holdings Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.93, and -32.67% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 3.93
- 시가
- 3.97
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- 저가
- 3.91
- 고가
- 4.15
- 볼륨
- 2.663 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.80%
- 월 변동
- -40.06%
- 6개월 변동
- -32.67%
- 년간 변동율
- -32.67%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4