SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
107.19 USD 1.46 (1.34%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SPSC fiyatı bugün -1.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 106.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 108.91 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPS Commerce Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
106.79 108.91
Yıllık aralık
103.18 201.06
- Önceki kapanış
- 108.65
- Açılış
- 108.80
- Satış
- 107.19
- Alış
- 107.49
- Düşük
- 106.79
- Yüksek
- 108.91
- Hacim
- 861
- Günlük değişim
- -1.34%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.59%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -18.84%
- Yıllık değişim
- -43.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar