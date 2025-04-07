QuotazioniSezioni
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc

107.19 USD 1.46 (1.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPSC ha avuto una variazione del -1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.79 e ad un massimo di 108.91.

Segui le dinamiche di SPS Commerce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.79 108.91
Intervallo Annuale
103.18 201.06
Chiusura Precedente
108.65
Apertura
108.80
Bid
107.19
Ask
107.49
Minimo
106.79
Massimo
108.91
Volume
861
Variazione giornaliera
-1.34%
Variazione Mensile
-1.59%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.84%
Variazione Annuale
-43.66%
20 settembre, sabato