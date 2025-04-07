货币 / SPSC
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
108.22 USD 0.29 (0.27%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPSC汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点107.63和高点108.74进行交易。
关注SPS Commerce Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
107.63 108.74
年范围
103.18 201.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 107.93
- 开盘价
- 108.09
- 卖价
- 108.22
- 买价
- 108.52
- 最低价
- 107.63
- 最高价
- 108.74
- 交易量
- 77
- 日变化
- 0.27%
- 月变化
- -0.64%
- 6个月变化
- -18.06%
- 年变化
- -43.11%
