SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
108.54 USD 1.34 (1.25%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPSC para hoje mudou para 1.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 107.44 e o mais alto foi 110.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPS Commerce Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SPSC Notícias
Faixa diária
107.44 110.15
Faixa anual
103.18 201.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 107.20
- Open
- 108.89
- Bid
- 108.54
- Ask
- 108.84
- Low
- 107.44
- High
- 110.15
- Volume
- 364
- Mudança diária
- 1.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.82%
- Mudança anual
- -42.95%
