SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc

107.04 USD 0.65 (0.61%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPSC exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.63 and at a high of 107.91.

Follow SPS Commerce Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SPSC News

Daily Range
105.63 107.91
Year Range
103.18 201.06
Previous Close
106.39
Open
105.82
Bid
107.04
Ask
107.34
Low
105.63
High
107.91
Volume
214
Daily Change
0.61%
Month Change
-1.73%
6 Months Change
-18.95%
Year Change
-43.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%