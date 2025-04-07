Divisas / SPSC
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
107.20 USD 0.73 (0.68%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SPSC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 106.66, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.56.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPS Commerce Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
106.66 110.56
Rango anual
103.18 201.06
- Cierres anteriores
- 107.93
- Open
- 108.09
- Bid
- 107.20
- Ask
- 107.50
- Low
- 106.66
- High
- 110.56
- Volumen
- 651
- Cambio diario
- -0.68%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -18.83%
- Cambio anual
- -43.65%
