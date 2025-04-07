CotizacionesSecciones
SPSC
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc

107.20 USD 0.73 (0.68%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SPSC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 106.66, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.56.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
106.66 110.56
Rango anual
103.18 201.06
Cierres anteriores
107.93
Open
108.09
Bid
107.20
Ask
107.50
Low
106.66
High
110.56
Volumen
651
Cambio diario
-0.68%
Cambio mensual
-1.58%
Cambio a 6 meses
-18.83%
Cambio anual
-43.65%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B