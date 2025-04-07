CotationsSections
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc

107.19 USD 1.46 (1.34%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SPSC a changé de -1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 106.79 et à un maximum de 108.91.

Suivez la dynamique SPS Commerce Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
106.79 108.91
Range Annuel
103.18 201.06
Clôture Précédente
108.65
Ouverture
108.80
Bid
107.19
Ask
107.49
Plus Bas
106.79
Plus Haut
108.91
Volume
861
Changement quotidien
-1.34%
Changement Mensuel
-1.59%
Changement à 6 Mois
-18.84%
Changement Annuel
-43.66%
