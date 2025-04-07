Devises / SPSC
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
107.19 USD 1.46 (1.34%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SPSC a changé de -1.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 106.79 et à un maximum de 108.91.
Suivez la dynamique SPS Commerce Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
106.79 108.91
Range Annuel
103.18 201.06
- Clôture Précédente
- 108.65
- Ouverture
- 108.80
- Bid
- 107.19
- Ask
- 107.49
- Plus Bas
- 106.79
- Plus Haut
- 108.91
- Volume
- 861
- Changement quotidien
- -1.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.59%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -18.84%
- Changement Annuel
- -43.66%
20 septembre, samedi