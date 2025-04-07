KurseKategorien
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc

108.65 USD 1.45 (1.35%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SPSC hat sich für heute um 1.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 107.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 110.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SPS Commerce Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
107.44 110.15
Jahresspanne
103.18 201.06
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
107.20
Eröffnung
108.89
Bid
108.65
Ask
108.95
Tief
107.44
Hoch
110.15
Volumen
941
Tagesänderung
1.35%
Monatsänderung
-0.25%
6-Monatsänderung
-17.73%
Jahresänderung
-42.89%
