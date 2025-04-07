Währungen / SPSC
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
108.65 USD 1.45 (1.35%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SPSC hat sich für heute um 1.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 107.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 110.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SPS Commerce Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
107.44 110.15
Jahresspanne
103.18 201.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 107.20
- Eröffnung
- 108.89
- Bid
- 108.65
- Ask
- 108.95
- Tief
- 107.44
- Hoch
- 110.15
- Volumen
- 941
- Tagesänderung
- 1.35%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.25%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -17.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -42.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K