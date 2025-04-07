通貨 / SPSC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc
108.65 USD 1.45 (1.35%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPSCの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり107.44の安値と110.15の高値で取引されました。
SPS Commerce Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPSC News
- SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock: Victim Of Trade Uncertainty
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- DA Davidson downgrades SPS Commerce stock rating to Neutral on growth outlook
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Needham lowers SPS Commerce stock price target on tariff concerns
- Loop Capital downgrades SPS Commerce stock rating to Hold on growth concerns
- SPS Commerce (SPSC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SPS Commerce Q2 2025 slides: Network model drives 19% revenue growth
- Why SPS Commerce (SPSC) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on SPS Commerce stock as SupplyPike expands
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Morgan Stanley initiates SPS Commerce stock with Overweight rating
- SPS Commerce at D.A. Davidson Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- SPS Commerce: A Bit Slower, A Bit More Compelling (NASDAQ:SPSC)
- SPS Commerce to Present at the 1st Annual D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates SPS Commerce stock with overweight rating
- SPS Commerce shareholders approve executive pay, re-elect board
- SPS Commerce beats Q1 estimates, shares rise on strong outlook
- PROS, Global-E, SPS Commerce Stand Out As Tariffs Reshape Software Spending Priorities: Analyst - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)
1日のレンジ
107.44 110.15
1年のレンジ
103.18 201.06
- 以前の終値
- 107.20
- 始値
- 108.89
- 買値
- 108.65
- 買値
- 108.95
- 安値
- 107.44
- 高値
- 110.15
- 出来高
- 941
- 1日の変化
- 1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.73%
- 1年の変化
- -42.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K