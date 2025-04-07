クォートセクション
通貨 / SPSC
SPSC: SPS Commerce Inc

108.65 USD 1.45 (1.35%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPSCの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり107.44の安値と110.15の高値で取引されました。

SPS Commerce Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
107.44 110.15
1年のレンジ
103.18 201.06
以前の終値
107.20
始値
108.89
買値
108.65
買値
108.95
安値
107.44
高値
110.15
出来高
941
1日の変化
1.35%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.25%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.73%
1年の変化
-42.89%
