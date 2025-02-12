What is SOXS stock price today? Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares stock is priced at 4.62 today. It trades within -5.33%, yesterday's close was 4.88, and trading volume reached 1365. The live price chart of SOXS shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares stock pay dividends? Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares is currently valued at 4.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -79.55% and USD. View the chart live to track SOXS movements.

How to buy SOXS stock? You can buy Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares shares at the current price of 4.62. Orders are usually placed near 4.62 or 4.92, while 1365 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SOXS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SOXS stock? Investing in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 4.87 - 53.43 and current price 4.62. Many compare -12.83% and -74.73% before placing orders at 4.62 or 4.92. Explore the SOXS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 53.43. Within 4.87 - 53.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) over the year was 4.87. Comparing it with the current 4.62 and 4.87 - 53.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOXS moves on the chart live for more details.