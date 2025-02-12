- 개요
SOXS: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
SOXS 환율이 오늘 -5.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.58이고 고가는 4.72이었습니다.
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is SOXS stock price today?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares stock is priced at 4.60 today. It trades within -5.74%, yesterday's close was 4.88, and trading volume reached 43089. The live price chart of SOXS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares is currently valued at 4.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -79.64% and USD. View the chart live to track SOXS movements.
How to buy SOXS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares shares at the current price of 4.60. Orders are usually placed near 4.60 or 4.90, while 43089 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow SOXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOXS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 4.56 - 53.43 and current price 4.60. Many compare -13.21% and -74.84% before placing orders at 4.60 or 4.90. Explore the SOXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 53.43. Within 4.56 - 53.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) over the year was 4.56. Comparing it with the current 4.60 and 4.56 - 53.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOXS stock split?
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.88, and -79.64% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 4.88
- 시가
- 4.62
- Bid
- 4.60
- Ask
- 4.90
- 저가
- 4.58
- 고가
- 4.72
- 볼륨
- 43.089 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.74%
- 월 변동
- -13.21%
- 6개월 변동
- -74.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -79.64%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%