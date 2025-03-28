- Genel bakış
SLVR: SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A
SLVR fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 42.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.83 aralığında işlem gördü.
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SLVR haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SLVR stock price today?
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A stock is priced at 44.33 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 44.43, and trading volume reached 831. The live price chart of SLVR shows these updates.
Does SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A stock pay dividends?
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A is currently valued at 44.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 107.83% and USD. View the chart live to track SLVR movements.
How to buy SLVR stock?
You can buy SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A shares at the current price of 44.33. Orders are usually placed near 44.33 or 44.63, while 831 and 1.67% show market activity. Follow SLVR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLVR stock?
Investing in SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A involves considering the yearly range 19.66 - 44.98 and current price 44.33. Many compare 22.32% and 84.94% before placing orders at 44.33 or 44.63. Explore the SLVR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Silverspac Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Silverspac Inc. in the past year was 44.98. Within 19.66 - 44.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A performance using the live chart.
What are Silverspac Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Silverspac Inc. (SLVR) over the year was 19.66. Comparing it with the current 44.33 and 19.66 - 44.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLVR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLVR stock split?
SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.43, and 107.83% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 44.43
- Açılış
- 43.60
- Satış
- 44.33
- Alış
- 44.63
- Düşük
- 42.64
- Yüksek
- 44.83
- Hacim
- 831
- Günlük değişim
- -0.23%
- Aylık değişim
- 22.32%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 84.94%
- Yıllık değişim
- 107.83%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8