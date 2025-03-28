KotasyonBölümler
SLVR: SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A

44.33 USD 0.10 (0.23%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SLVR fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 42.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.83 aralığında işlem gördü.

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SLVR stock price today?

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A stock is priced at 44.33 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 44.43, and trading volume reached 831. The live price chart of SLVR shows these updates.

Does SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A stock pay dividends?

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A is currently valued at 44.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 107.83% and USD. View the chart live to track SLVR movements.

How to buy SLVR stock?

You can buy SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A shares at the current price of 44.33. Orders are usually placed near 44.33 or 44.63, while 831 and 1.67% show market activity. Follow SLVR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SLVR stock?

Investing in SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A involves considering the yearly range 19.66 - 44.98 and current price 44.33. Many compare 22.32% and 84.94% before placing orders at 44.33 or 44.63. Explore the SLVR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Silverspac Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Silverspac Inc. in the past year was 44.98. Within 19.66 - 44.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A performance using the live chart.

What are Silverspac Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Silverspac Inc. (SLVR) over the year was 19.66. Comparing it with the current 44.33 and 19.66 - 44.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLVR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SLVR stock split?

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.43, and 107.83% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
42.64 44.83
Yıllık aralık
19.66 44.98
Önceki kapanış
44.43
Açılış
43.60
Satış
44.33
Alış
44.63
Düşük
42.64
Yüksek
44.83
Hacim
831
Günlük değişim
-0.23%
Aylık değişim
22.32%
6 aylık değişim
84.94%
Yıllık değişim
107.83%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8