SLVR: SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A

44.43 USD 1.03 (2.37%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SLVR 환율이 오늘 2.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.04이고 고가는 44.98이었습니다.

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SLVR stock price today?

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A stock is priced at 44.43 today. It trades within 2.37%, yesterday's close was 43.40, and trading volume reached 1425. The live price chart of SLVR shows these updates.

Does SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A stock pay dividends?

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A is currently valued at 44.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 108.30% and USD. View the chart live to track SLVR movements.

How to buy SLVR stock?

You can buy SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A shares at the current price of 44.43. Orders are usually placed near 44.43 or 44.73, while 1425 and -0.72% show market activity. Follow SLVR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SLVR stock?

Investing in SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A involves considering the yearly range 19.66 - 44.98 and current price 44.43. Many compare 22.60% and 85.36% before placing orders at 44.43 or 44.73. Explore the SLVR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Silverspac Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Silverspac Inc. in the past year was 44.98. Within 19.66 - 44.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A performance using the live chart.

What are Silverspac Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Silverspac Inc. (SLVR) over the year was 19.66. Comparing it with the current 44.43 and 19.66 - 44.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLVR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SLVR stock split?

SilverSPAC Inc. Cl A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.40, and 108.30% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
44.04 44.98
년간 변동
19.66 44.98
이전 종가
43.40
시가
44.75
Bid
44.43
Ask
44.73
저가
44.04
고가
44.98
볼륨
1.425 K
일일 변동
2.37%
월 변동
22.60%
6개월 변동
85.36%
년간 변동율
108.30%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8